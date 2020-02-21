Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Local governments would get more authority over how Ohio's share of a national opioid settlement is spent — but their guaranteed percentage would remain at 30% — under an updated draft of the deal for divvying up the money that is being negotiated with the governor and attorney general. Some municipalities had pushed back against an earlier version of the so-called “One Ohio” agreement, arguing it did too little to assure cities, counties and towns hit hard by the opioid crisis that would be the primary beneficiaries of the settlement. But they also know presenting a unified front with Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost could save time, money and trouble down the line.