Northeast Ohio weather: A stunning weekend ahead before things turn very unsettled next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of high pressure will keep us clear today and tonight.
Expect mostly clear skies through the night.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by morning.
We begin a nice warming trend this weekend.
Expect highs in the mid and upper 40s on Saturday.
Sunday, we’ll top out in the 50s!
We’re dry with plenty of sunshine through the weekend.
The weather will turn much more unsettled next week.
Rain will move in for Monday afternoon, Monday night, and Tuesday.
As colder air moves in on Wednesday, a wintry mix will develop.
We’ll transition to all snow Wednesday night into Thursday.
Highs winds and high temperatures in the 20s will make for a bitterly cold ending to next work week.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.