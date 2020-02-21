Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny sky today as we begin a string of dry days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of high pressure will keep us clear today and tonight. The center of this high is over north Texas. A warmer air mass continues to build in. Temperatures recover nicely this afternoon after the cold start to today. Leftover lake effect clouds east of Cleveland will clear out. I have sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30′s area wide. A southwest wind will increase to 10-20 mph this evening. This will prevent a big temperature drop. Many area temperatures will only drop into the upper 20′s overnight.