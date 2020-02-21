Olympic Steel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) _ Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Friday reported a loss of $890,000 in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.
The steel maker posted revenue of $319.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.9 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.
Olympic Steel shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.
