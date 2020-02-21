Police have video of car suspected in hit-and-run of girl walking off Cleveland school bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 9-year-old Cleveland girl is recovering after getting hit by a car that ignored her school bus’ flashing lights on West 73rd Street at Dearborn.
“I was just coming around the corner. I heard the whole commotion,” says Nicole Winans, who saw the girl laying in the street. “I’m going to cry because it’s horrible.”
Another neighbor, Denise McCoy, captured, what police suspect, is the car that hit the girl on her Ring camera.
“Sure enough, we can see a car, not sure for sure if it’s that car, but it is a car that went around a bus,” she says.
Traffic is heavy on West 73rd. Some drivers ignore the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit and one car drives around a stopped school bus about 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
“Sometimes, they get lead feet coming through here,” says resident Judy Turner.
Ohio law mandates drivers on streets less than four lanes to stop in both directions or face a $500 fine.
Police say they have not identified the driver of the car or made an arrest yet.
