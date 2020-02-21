Ranked teams meet as No. 25 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Maryland

LEADING THE WAY: Kaleb Wesson has put up 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Buckeyes. CJ Walker is also a top contributor, producing 7.7 points per game. The Terrapins have been led by Jalen Smith, who is averaging a double-double with 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Smith has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He's also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.