Richland County child pornography victim files lawsuit against Boy Scouts of America

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One federal prosecutor said it was one of the “biggest” child pornography cases she’s seen, with more than 100 victims from northern Ohio.
A local victim is now suing the Boy Scouts, claiming the organization failed to protect him from a “child predator.”
The suit, filed in Richland County, alleges the Boy Scouts of America knew for years that troop leaders were sexually abusing and exploiting children.
But despite that, the suit claims the organization didn’t warn young scouts.
Attorney Konrad Kircher is representing the now 15-year-old victim, who joined scouts at 11.
The victim and several of his troop members were secretly filmed by their scout leader Thomas Close, also known as “Aqua Joe.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office said, at the time, there were so many victims it’s possible they would never all be identified.
Close was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual exploitation and child pornography.
The new suit alleges the Boy Scouts corporation did not do proper background checks on leaders or limit time alone they had with the scouts.
After being named as defendants in dozens of other similar suits, this week the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection.
“We’ve known since last year that the boy scouts were seriously considering a bankruptcy filing,” Kircher said.
But Kircher added it’s not necessarily a bad thing for the victims.
“The bankruptcy process may work to the benefit of some of these survivors who may not want a confrontational court process,” he said.
This suit states the local victim continues to deal with emotional distress, confusion and humiliation.
Ultimately, bankruptcy court will decide what he and each victim is due in terms of compensation.
Attorneys suspect there are several victims across the state who have not filed a suit.
If they want to though, Kircher said they need to do so soon.
He said bankruptcy court will eventually make a cut off and will not allow new cases and that could happen in as soon as a few months.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.