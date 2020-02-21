19 Safety Alert: Kolcraft recalls over 50,000 incline sleeper accessories due to safety risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Consumer Reports, children’s product manufacturer Kolcraft recalled over 50,000 incliner sleeper accessories.
The pieces are sold with the following items:
- Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet
- Incline Sleepers
According to Consumer Reports, infant-inclined sleep products have been linked to at least 73 reported infant fatalities and more than 1,000 incidents.
There have been no reported injuries on the recalled products as of yet but Consumer Reports is advising users to stop purchasing the accessories sold as inserts.
Per Kolcraft:
If you own the product, contact Kolcraft at 800-453-7673 or via email at customerservice@kolcraft.com for a $20 refund or a $35 voucher to be used on the company’s website. The voucher expires on Feb. 20, 2022.
