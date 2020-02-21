Strongsville priest now faces federal charges for juvenile sex trafficking

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio priest alleged in a child porn investigation is now facing federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert McWilliams is now federally charged with receiving or distributing child pornography, sexual exploitation, and sex trafficking of a minor.
According to court records, McWilliams used a website to contact a 15-year-old boy, who he allegedly met with on multiple occasions, and paid $100 each time to perform sex acts.
The 29-year-old also allegedly posed as a female on social media and contacted underage boys that he knew while serving as a priest where the children were affiliated, according to investigators. He would then allegedly entice the boys to send sexually explicit photos and videos.
Federal officials say McWilliams would threaten to, and sometimes follow through with the threats, send the victims’ family nude images of minors that he received if the boys did not share additional photos or videos of themselves.
McWilliams was arrested in December 2019 by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Investigators seized his laptop, cellphone, and an iPad during the search and discovered approximately 1,700 images and videos of child pornography, including a video of an infant boy being bound and raped.
McWilliams was placed on leave by the Cleveland Catholic Diocese from serving as a priest during the investigation.
Federal agents are asking anyone with information about additional victims to contact Homeland Security Investigations at 216-749-9602.
A date for McWilliams’ federal arraignment has not yet been scheduled, but he is due in Cuyahoga County court on Feb. 27. He is also facing charged in Geauga County.
