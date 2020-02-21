TimkenSteel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) _ TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.6 million in its fourth quarter.
The Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.
The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $226.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.6 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $110 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.
TimkenSteel shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.62, a fall of 54% in the last 12 months.
