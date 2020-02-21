Tribe awaiting word on Carrasco

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carlos Carrasco underwent an MRI on Thursday on his right leg, after injuring himself while doing squats on Wednesday. The Indians pitcher was seen in the clubhouse limping and using a crutch.
“We have not gotten anything back yet,” manager Terry Francona said during media session on Thursday, referring to the MRI results. “He was squatting and he felt something in his upper (right) leg area. I know it’s a little vague, but that’s what we know.”
Carrasco, who won the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year award in Major League Baseball after returning in late August following a battle with leukemia, is considered crucial to the Tribe’s success in 2020, especially following the departure of Corey Kluber, who was traded to the Texas Rangers.
But the rotation is already being tested early. Mike Clevinger, another key starter, recently underwent knee surgery and won’t return for another six weeks.
