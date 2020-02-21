Woman pulled from truck during hazmat incident at Cleveland transport company dies from injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a victim hospitalized during Thursday’s hazardous materials incident on Thursday died from her injuries.
Ashley Friedman, a 30-year-old Lorain woman, was pronounced dead at University Hospitals in Cleveland, according to the coroner.
Lt. Mike Norman, spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department, said Friedman and an identified man were initially taken from the scene in critical condition on Thursday afternoon.
The two became overwhelmed by chemical fumes while cleaning a tanker truck in the garage for Kenan Advantage Group, a company that transports chemical mixtures for industrial and specialty uses, near East 81st Street and Union Avenue.
Friedman was first impacted by the fumes, according to Norman. The man then tried to rescue her after seeing she was impacted.
The condition of the male’s victim is not known at this time.
Ohio’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the workplace fatality.
