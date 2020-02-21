15-year-old arrested for West Side crime spree, police searching for more suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Cleveland boy is in custody in connection with a week-long crime spree on the city’s west side.
The suspect, who we are not identifying by name because he is a minor, is accused of committing multiple crimes between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
He is currently facing 33 charges for various criminal offenses, including receiving stolen property, theft and identity fraud.
According to court records, the boy was involved in the thefts of at least seven vehicles.
Some of the crimes occurred at GetGo on West 117th, McDonald’s on Lorain Avenue, Walmart on Brookpark Road and Speedway on West 150th.
The boy was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Friday morning, where he denied the charges.
He is currently locked up in a juvenile detention center.
Three additional suspects are named in the criminal complaint, including another 15-year-old male who has an active warrant out of Middleburg Heights for receiving stolen property and theft.
A law enforcement source tells 19 News the suspects are wanted by at least six different law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County.
