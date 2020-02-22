Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger honored in celebration of life ceremony

“We are saddened to have lost Cleveland football teams first live mascot. Hosting a memorial service for the community is an opportunity for his family and fans to say goodbye and for our community to gather and remember Swagger,” said Sherri DiPietro, DeJohn Pet Care Specialist. “Pets are a very special part of the family and should be treated as such. We care for a family’s pet with the utmost dignity, respect and compassion by people who are pet parents.”