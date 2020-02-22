Cleveland Flea taking a step back from monthly markets in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Flea announced on their website that they will be taking a step back from monthly markets in 2020.
Instead, they will plan to have 1-2 mostly vintage markets this summer and fall.
On Feb. 15, Cleveland Flea said they are taking this break to pause and restructure so they can have another decade of impact in the city.
The website added that events of such size take a huge amount of care, consideration, and energy in the form of money and time.
According to the Cleveland Flea website:
"2020 is a year of restructuring, reflection and rebuilding.
We’ve learned a lot over the last 7 seasons of running this incubator market. Now it’s time to pause and restructure so that we’ll have another decade of impact in our city.
This market team requires more support than we can currently provide with the current structure.
Keeping 10,000 people safe and happy takes a huge amount of time, effort and money.
Caring for a community of small business owners takes a huge amount of time, effort and money.
Things are wildly different in 2020 than they were in 2013. And to make sure we’re caring for our market for another decade (or longer) we made the decision to put off large events for a year in service of longer-term goals."
The website described the organization’s roots as, “Cleveland Flea began in 2013 with $0 of outside investment, a laptop (purchased via credit card) and the wild desire of one person to change the landscape of a city by helping people build their creative businesses while delivering high-value goods to a city in a fun, community-centric way.”
