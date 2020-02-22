Cleveland Police need your help identifying man who drunkenly rammed into patrol cars, injuring officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need your help identifying a man who drunkenly drove his car into two patrol cars downtown.
According to the police report, the intoxicated man smashed into two patrol cars, injuring four officers.
It happened January 31st at around 3 A.M. It started with a 911 call about a black Nissan driving erratically. The caller told police the car ran two red lights and hit a curb, then parked in front of a Rally’s on East 115th Street and Superior Avenue. The driver then took off and headed downtown.
Police found the car nearly 5 miles away, sitting on East 13th and Payne with the engine still running. As officers got closer, they saw the driver passed out and slumped over the steering wheel, but suddenly he woke up, put the car in drive and rammed into the two police cars, injuring four officers. The driver then took off, heading eastbound on Chester Avenue before police lost him.
The vehicle is a 2016 Nissan Maxima, black in color, with Ohio plates HYY-9991 and has front end damage.
If you have any information, contact investigators at 216-623-5318.
