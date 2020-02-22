Cleveland TV icon Superhost dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that Marty “Superhost” Sullivan passed away this morning in West Virginia.
Sullivan hosted the Mad Theater as the character Superhost that aired monster movies on Saturday afternoons from 1969-1989 on our sister station Channel 43. During breaks in the movies, Superhost would star in skits playing memorable characters such as “The Moronic Woman” and “Fat Whitman.”
In addition to playing Superhost, Sullivan was a longtime floor director and staff announcer for WUAB. Also, he occasionally hosted the Prize Movie, when host John Lanigan was off.
Sullivan was 87-years-old.
