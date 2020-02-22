Driver loses life after train crashes into car in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of the car struck by a CSX train in Barberton on Saturday afternoon died from their injuries, according to CSX Transportation.
CSX confirmed a westbound train struck a car at Fairview Avenue and Norton Avenue at approximately 2:18 p.m.
The driver was fatally injured, according to CSX.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
CSX confirmed that the train crew was not injured in the crash.
The Barberton Police Department has not released details of the crash.
CSX stated, “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and we are appreciative of the swift response of first responders.”
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.