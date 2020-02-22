Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to win in their first game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, beating the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Friday night. Cedi Osman added 16 points and Darius Garland had 15 to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 9-11. After those wins, they lost 13 of 15 heading into the All-Star break, resulting in first-year head coach John Beilein's resignation. Bradley Beal had 26 points for Washington on 9-for-28 shooting. He was 1 of 10 from 3-point range on a night the Wizards shot 24% from long range.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with a mild strain of his right hip flexor. The team says he is considered day to day. An MRI revealed the strain after Carraso felt discomfort while doing squats in the weight room during spring training this week. The 32-year-old pitcher made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia. He revealed that in June and returned as a reliever in September after treatment. He is working to get back into the rotation this spring.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Injuries to key players keep coming for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now they've lost top goal-scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand for the rest of the season. The team says the forward fractured an ankle in Thursday night's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Bjorkstrand slid hard into the back boards at the end of regulation and limped off the ice. He did not play in overtime. His is the latest in a string of injuries this season that sidelined All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, forward Cam Atkinson and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 7 Maryland visits No. 25 Ohio State on Sunday. The Big Ten-leading Terrapins look to win their 10th in a row and complete a two-game sweep against the Buckeyes, after beating them 67-55 at home last month behind Anthony Cowan Jr.'s 20 points. Ohio State shot just 31% in that one, 5 for 27 on 3-pointers. With a two-game lead over No. 9 Penn State, Maryland also hopes to create more space in the conference standings.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 14 points, Abby Hipp added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 23 Missouri State beat Evansville 76-62. Brice Calip had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears, who trailed for the only time when the Aces scored the opening basket on Lola Bracy's 3-pointer. Abby Feit led the Aces with 17 points and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves made a 3-pointer with 2:11 remaining in double overtime to give Buffalo the lead en route to a 104-98 win over Kent State. Graves had a career-high 33 points for the Bulls. Graves was outscored by the Golden Flashes' Antonio Williams, who had 34 points, also a career high.