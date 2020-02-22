Humane Society of Ashland County rescues 6 more dogs from home; bringing total to 52

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Ashland County said Friday afternoon they rescued the last six dogs from a home where 46 other dogs were seized earlier in the week.
According to a Facebook post, the dogs were taken to the vet for treatment.
They are now owned by the Humane Society of Ashland County.
On Wednesday, the Humane Society rescued 46 other dogs after complaints from neighbors.
People who lived near the West Main Street home reached out to authorities after seeing multiple dogs that appeared malnourished and fighting for food in the owner’s backyard.
The Ashland County Humane Society confirmed that some of the 46 dogs were underweight, while others had underlying health issues.
