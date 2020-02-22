2 juveniles arrested, 1 still at large for robbing autistic 19-year-old playing basketball in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police arrested two out of the three suspects believed to have attacked a 19-year-old man with autism while he playing basketball Monday afternoon, according to Chief Jack Angelo.
Chief Angelo said two juveniles were arrested on robbery warrants and taken to the Faircrest Detention Center on Friday.
The third juvenile believed to have participated in the attack remains at large, according to the chief.
According to the report, the 19-year-old told officers he was playing basketball at Waterworks Park on Washington Boulevard NW when he was assaulted and robbed by several unknown boys around 2 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Police said the thieves stole his headphones before running away when a witness pulled their car onto the court and honked their horn.
The victim’s father told police that the 19-year-old is autistic, according to the report.
The four thieves ran away when a witness pulled their vehicle onto the basketball court and started honking their horn.
The chief said additional charges may be filed as this investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police Detective Shaffer at 330-438-4442.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.
Editors note: The Canton Police Department originally reported that the victim was 18 years old, the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m., and that there were four suspects.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.