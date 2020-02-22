Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

PRIEST-CHILD PORN CHARGES
Priest accused of having child porn faces new charges
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest arrested in December is facing new charges including sex trafficking involving a minor. A criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court also charged the Rev. Robert McWilliams with receiving or distributing child pornography and sexual exploitation of children. Federal investigators say in a court document that McWilliams would pretend to be a female on social media and entice boys to send sexually explicit photographs and videos. A message seeking comment on the new charges was left with his public defender. McWilliams in January pleaded not guilty to 21 child pornography-related counts.
Ex-Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two former Ohio State football players on charges of rape and kidnapping. Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were both kicked off the team after their arrest earlier this month. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien on Friday announced the grand jury indictment. O'Brien said the men face 33 years in prison if convicted and registration as sex offenders. Both players pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges after their Feb. 12 arrest on charges of holding a woman against her will and raping her. Attorneys for both say their clients are completely innocent.
2 workers die after being overcome by fumes in Ohio tanker
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland say two people have died after they were overcome by fumes at a trucking company. Fire officials say one of the workers had been cleaning a semitrailer tanker Thursday when she became overwhelmed by the fumes. Authorities say another worker tried to help her and he also lost consciousness. Both were taken to a Cleveland hospital where they died. Firefighters had to put on breathing gear and use a hoist to remove them from the tanker. A medical examiner identified the victims as 30-year-old Ashley Friedman, of Lorain, and 60-year-old Alan Linder.
Woman accused of calling 911 after parents cut off cellphone
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman was arrested for calling 911 when her parents cut off her cellphone service. The Canton Repository reports that Seloni Khetarpal was arrested Feb. 13 by Massillon police and charged with disrupting police services, a felony. Jail records show that Khetarpal repeatedly called dispatchers because her parents ended her cellphone service, for which they paid. An officer advised she call emergency services only for emergencies. Records show she called again two hours later and “was belligerent and stated she believed it to be a legitimate issue.” Records do not list an attorney who could speak for her.
Government: Immigrant from Mexico died in custody in Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities say a man from Mexico in government custody has died in Ohio. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says David Hernandez Colula was being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown during pending deportation proceedings. ICE says Colula died at a local hospital early Thursday after prison staff found him unresponsive in his cell. Authorities on Friday said Colula apparently died by suicide but the case is under investigation. ICE says Colua was transferred to the Ohio prison following his arrest in Michigan in December on an outstanding warrant.
New criminal charges filed against suspended Ohio sheriff
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A suspended Ohio sheriff has been indicted on multiple felony charges including a count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The Columbus Dispatch reports the grand jury charges filed Friday against suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader update a series of charges filed against him last year. The 18 new charges include felony counts of theft in office, tampering with evidence, theft, securing writings by deception and misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest. Reader's attorney says he's still reviewing the new charges. In November, Reader pleaded not guilty to making a false statement to the Ohio Ethics Commission.
Environmentalists: Lake Erie won't recover without new rules
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Political leaders and environmentalists in Ohio who say the state hasn't taken enough action to save Lake Erie from its toxic algae blooms think new regulations are needed. Ohio's Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that it will impose specific limits on sources of the phosphorus that feed the algae. But the state says it has no intention to add tougher regulations on the runoff behind the outbreaks. Environmental organizations have cautiously applauded the state's decision to set new pollution limits. But some doubt that the lake will get better without tougher and enforceable rules.
Teen homicide suspect killed in police shooting at motel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A homicide suspect dead after a police shooting in Ohio's capital city has been identified as a 17-year-old boy. The Columbus teenager, Joseph Jewell, died at a hospital Thursday evening after a confrontation with police at a motel on the city's north side. Police say that when officers knocked on the door of a room and announced their presence, the armed suspect opened the door and immediately fired at them. Officers returned fire and hit Jewell, who later died at a hospital. No officers were injured. The shooting is under investigation. Jewell was suspected in the Tuesday shooting of another 17-year-old.
46 malnourished dogs turned over to Humane Society
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of malnourished dogs have been turned over to the Ashland County Humane Society in Ohio. The Times-Gazette reports that 46 mixed breed dogs ranging in age from puppies to 5 years old were voluntarily surrendered by the owners Wednesday. Some of the dogs had large patches of fur missing and their rib cages were visible. The director of the Humane Society says hopefully lawmakers will consider an ordinance to limit the number of dogs allowed on a property. The county prosecutor's office is reviewing the case and says it is too early to say if charges will be filed.
Ohio's first girls wrestling state tourney this weekend
HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Girls from around Ohio will be competing this weekend in the first girls wrestling state tournament. The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association is sponsoring the tournament. It's taking place Saturday and Sunday at Hilliard Davidson High School near Columbus. There will be state champions in each of the 14 weight classes and a team state champion. Tournament organizers are expecting about 260 girls from nearly 100 schools to compete.