Nearly 9 million Ohio license and ID holders to be added to facial recognition database

"Law Enforcement in general, when it comes to use of technology to surveil and follow people, there seems to always be over the years and decades a disparate impact on certain people in certain communities. That’s certainly the case here,” said Daniels. “I don’t think you’ll see this technology being used with regard, for instance, somebody committing a white-collar crime (like) embezzling something from a bank. But you might very well see it with, for instance, Black Lives Matter activists.”