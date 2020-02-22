New video shows the 2 suspects that are accused of passing a stopped school bus and running over a 9-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video just into 19 News shows the two suspects accused of passing a stopped school bus and running over a 9-year-old.
Police are still searching for them. The 9-year-old girl is still recovering after being hit by the car.
Take a good look at the video you’re about to see. This happened on West 73rd and Dearborn Avenue on Thursday.
Police say the KIA Soul in the video went around the stopped school bus, even though it had it’s stop sign out and warning lights flashing.
In this new video obtained, you see the two suspects pulling into a driveway on West 91st minutes later and getting out.
The tight-knit community is not happy with what happened.
“The child was in the back of the ambulance the mother was getting the ambulance when I got over there,” said neighbor Denise Mccoy.
In the video, you can see the two suspects here wearing grey hoodies and calmly walking away like nothing happened.
Another shot shows them looking at what looks like their cellphone. Then, it appears they get into a silver car and drive away.
According to police, the girl was taken to the hospital to have surgery for a broken leg.
The two hit and run suspects are still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police right away.
