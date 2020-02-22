Plans for outlet mall in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Illinois based developer has big plans for Cleveland’s Muni-Lot. Horizon Group Properties plans to build The Outlet Shoppes at Cleveland across from the Burke Lakefront Airport. Building hasn’t started yet, but the company is aiming for a 2022 opening date.
“The greater Cleveland market is dynamic with over 3.8 million people in a 60 mile radius, and downtown Cleveland is growing both in terms of residents and tourists, which are all critical elements for a successful outlet shopping center” said Gary Skoien, President and CEO of Horizon Group Properties.
The 320,000 square foot plan will boast over 60 national outlet retailers. Roughly 90,000 square feet is targeted at restaurants and entertainment. Horizon has partnered with CBRE’s Cleveland office to handle the restaurant and entertainment leasing.
“Combining HGP’s leasing team, which has vast experience working with quality national outlet tenants, and CBRE’s expertise in entertainment, food and beverage will result in highly appealing stores, restaurants, bars and family gaming venues in a unique setting, along with great neighbors like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, First Energy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center,” said Skoien in a press release.
Plans for the structure describe a modern design meant to be a destination for shoppers, including a rooftop bar, recreation area, and views of Lake Erie from the two-level structure.
Horizon has other outlet centers in Atlanta, Fremont, IN; Bluegrass, KY; Gettysburg, PA; Oshkosh, WI; and across Texas. Those properties feature national retailers such as Under Armour, Michael Kors, Calvin Klien, H&M, Nike Factory Store and Polo Ralph Lauren.
