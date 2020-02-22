Summit County deputies arrest 33-year-old woman for assault, vandalism and disorderly conduct

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after striking an employee at Kenmore Family Dental Center in Coventry Township, and for vandalism and disorderly conduct, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
During the investigation, deputies said they determined the woman was a customer. She became irate and struck an employee. The incident happened on February 19.
Deputies said she damaged a computer, a dental drill and threw items including a radio around the office before fleeing the scene. Due to the amount of damage, an examination room had to be closed.
The suspect was at her home on Wilbur Avenue where she was arrested. She was arrested for vandalism (a felony of the fifth degree), assault (a misdemeanor of the first degree), and disorderly conduct (a misdemeanor of the fourth degree).
She was subsequently booked into the Summit County Jail for her crimes.
