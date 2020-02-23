A fatal car and train crash gets reactions from the community in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal car and CSX train crash this afternoon got plenty of reactions from the community.
19 News was first on the scene. The crash happened on the train tracks around 2:18 pm.
No one in the train was injured but unfortunately, the person inside the car didn’t make it.
The train was going westbound when it hit the car at Fairview avenue and Norton Avenue in Barberton.
Ron Blackstone rushed to the scene with his girlfriend to see what happened.
“We were told that there was a fatality and other than that we weren’t really sure how many people were involved,” he said.
The car was heavily damaged and parts of it were on the ground.
The intersection has seen other crashes in the past.
Eyewitnesses at the scene said the person inside the car was a young man.
We reached out to Barberton Police for more information, but have not heard back.
