Fire in Rocky River closes westbound at I-90 at McKinley and eastbound at Detroit Road

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Fire Department has confirmed there is a huge structure fire on Hilliard Blvd. between Wooster Road and Valleyview Drive.
The fire is in an unoccupied building, which is under construction, Rocky River Fire said.
Rocky River Fire confirms Hilliard Blvd. is closed between Mickinley and Wooster Roads. I-90 is closed westbound at McKinley and eastbound at Detroit Road.
Witnesses said there is fire raining down onto I-90 and also debris.
Rocky River Fire said as of this time, there is no information about the cause of the fire.
