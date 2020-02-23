King’s Island new roller coaster Orion completes first test run

MASON, Ohio (WOIO) - King’s Island announced Saturday their new roller coaster, Orion completed its first test run before its public debut on April 11.
Park officials released the video showing the ride’s three trains climbing the lift hill and plummeting down the 300-foot first drop.
It will become one of only seven Giga coasters in the world. Riders will sit four across on a 32-passenger train traverse on a high-speed journey over eight hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 MPH on the tallest and fastest roller coaster at Kings Island.
