Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FATAL INTERSTATE CRASH
Police: 3 killed in crash involving semi, passenger vehicle
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Ohio interstate claimed the lives of three people. Moraine police said the crash between the semi and a passenger vehicle happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. The Montgomery County coroner's office identified the victims as 36-year-old Amanda Kidwell, 57-year-old Betty Davis and 6-year-old Brayden Jennings, all Middletown residents who were in the passenger vehicle. Another passenger in the vehicle was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and the semi driver was also taken to a hospital; their conditions weren't immediately available.
HOME INVASION KILLINGS
2 men get back-to-back life terms in home invasion slayings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two men convicted of a double murder during a 2017 home invasion at an Ohio apartment complex have been sentenced to back-to-back life terms without possibility of parole. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Brown also imposed additional 30-year terms on 44-year-old Milton Moore II and 38-year-old Desmond Webster due to gun specifications. The charges stem from the slayings of 19-year-old Abdul Yussef and 20-year-old Mohamed Ali Mohamed during a July 2017 home invasion in Columbus. A third occupant was pistol-whipped and a woman who lived below was wounded by bullets fired through her ceiling.
TRAIN HITS CAR
CSX: Train struck car in Ohio, killing car driver
BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a train struck a car on tracks in Ohio, killing the car driver. CSX confirmed that a westbound train struck the vehicle in Barberton shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. CSX said the driver died of his injuries. The train crew wasn't injured. Barberton police haven't released details about the crash. The Summit County coroner's office confirmed that the body of one person was recovered, but the name wasn't being released pending notification of relatives. CSX said “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and we are appreciative of the swift response of first responders.”
POLITICIANS-CLIMATE CHANGE
John Kerry joining ex-Gov. Kasich to talk climate change
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Former Secretary of State John Kerry and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger are coming to Ohio to join with former Gov. John Kasich to talk about climate change. All three are involved in a new campaign aimed at combating climate change and pollution. The project called World War Zero has enlisted dozens of celebrities and a bipartisan group of politicians. Kerry and the two former governors will take part in a town hall meeting at Otterbein University near Columbus on March 8. They plan to talk about the impacts of climate change and what people can do to help.
PRIEST-CHILD PORN CHARGES
Priest accused of having child porn faces new charges
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest arrested in December is facing new charges including sex trafficking involving a minor. A criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court also charged the Rev. Robert McWilliams with receiving or distributing child pornography and sexual exploitation of children. Federal investigators say in a court document that McWilliams would pretend to be a female on social media and entice boys to send sexually explicit photographs and videos. A message seeking comment on the new charges was left with his public defender. McWilliams in January pleaded not guilty to 21 child pornography-related counts.
AP-US-OHIO-STATE-FOOTBALL-PLAYERS-CHARGED
Ex-Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two former Ohio State football players on charges of rape and kidnapping. Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were both kicked off the team after their arrest earlier this month. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien on Friday announced the grand jury indictment. O'Brien said the men face 33 years in prison if convicted and registration as sex offenders. Both players pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges after their Feb. 12 arrest on charges of holding a woman against her will and raping her. Attorneys for both say their clients are completely innocent.
WORKERS KILLED-FUMES
2 workers die after being overcome by fumes in Ohio tanker
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland say two people have died after they were overcome by fumes at a trucking company. Fire officials say one of the workers had been cleaning a semitrailer tanker Thursday when she became overwhelmed by the fumes. Authorities say another worker tried to help her and he also lost consciousness. Both were taken to a Cleveland hospital where they died. Firefighters had to put on breathing gear and use a hoist to remove them from the tanker. A medical examiner identified the victims as 30-year-old Ashley Friedman, of Lorain, and 60-year-old Alan Linder.
CELLPHONE DISPUTE-911 CALL
Woman accused of calling 911 after parents cut off cellphone
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman was arrested for calling 911 when her parents cut off her cellphone service. The Canton Repository reports that Seloni Khetarpal was arrested Feb. 13 by Massillon police and charged with disrupting police services, a felony. Jail records show that Khetarpal repeatedly called dispatchers because her parents ended her cellphone service, for which they paid. An officer advised she call emergency services only for emergencies. Records show she called again two hours later and “was belligerent and stated she believed it to be a legitimate issue.” Records do not list an attorney who could speak for her.
IMMIGRANT DIES IN CUSTODY
Government: Immigrant from Mexico died in custody in Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities say a man from Mexico in government custody has died in Ohio. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says David Hernandez Colula was being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown during pending deportation proceedings. ICE says Colula died at a local hospital early Thursday after prison staff found him unresponsive in his cell. Authorities on Friday said Colula apparently died by suicide but the case is under investigation. ICE says Colua was transferred to the Ohio prison following his arrest in Michigan in December on an outstanding warrant.
SHERIFF CHARGED-OHIO
New criminal charges filed against suspended Ohio sheriff
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A suspended Ohio sheriff has been indicted on multiple felony charges including a count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The Columbus Dispatch reports the grand jury charges filed Friday against suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader update a series of charges filed against him last year. The 18 new charges include felony counts of theft in office, tampering with evidence, theft, securing writings by deception and misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest. Reader's attorney says he's still reviewing the new charges. In November, Reader pleaded not guilty to making a false statement to the Ohio Ethics Commission.