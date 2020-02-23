Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland say two people have died after they were overcome by fumes at a trucking company. Fire officials say one of the workers had been cleaning a semitrailer tanker Thursday when she became overwhelmed by the fumes. Authorities say another worker tried to help her and he also lost consciousness. Both were taken to a Cleveland hospital where they died. Firefighters had to put on breathing gear and use a hoist to remove them from the tanker. A medical examiner identified the victims as 30-year-old Ashley Friedman, of Lorain, and 60-year-old Alan Linder.