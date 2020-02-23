Mogadore Police searching for suspects who broke into ‘a very large number’ of unlocked cars

MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mogadore Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for a string of car break-ins in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police said “a very large number” of cars were broken into around 2 a.m. in the area Curtis Street and Cramer Avenue, which is just down the street from Mogadore High School and near the police department.
Cars parked at the Mogadore Apartments were also broken into, according to police.
According to police, every car that was rifled through was left unlocked.
Investigators are asking people who may have caught the suspects on home surveillance cameras to check their footage from 2 a.m. - 4 a.m., and report any findings to the police department at 330-633-4404.
Mogadore Police shared this video that already came into the department:
Call police if you recognize them or have information on this crime.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.