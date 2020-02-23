Old Fashion Hot Dogs closed Sunday to ‘regroup’ from heavy volume after announcing upcoming shut down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since Old Fashion Hot Dogs announced that it will be turning off the grill for good on March 28, customers have flooded in to get their taste of Cleveland history.
Just three days after making the announcement, Old Fashion Hot Dogs posted on Facebook that they had to close for the rest of Saturday night and all of Sunday “due to heavy volume and to regroup.”
Despite their last day of businesses in that building approaching fast, the Facebook post said having to shut down for the rest of the weekend because of those reasons made them feel “special.”
Old Fashion Hot Dogs confirmed that it will be back open for business on Monday, and thanked customers for their patience.
The landmark restaurant on the corner of West 41st Street and Lorain Avenue welcomed hungry patrons into its doors since 1928.
The tiny establishment is a mere 9 by 40 feet with the griddle that takes up most the real estate and a couple bar stools.
The prices have been locked in place since the 1970’s, with $1.75 for a chili dog, three for $5.
If you plan to get your hands on an old fashion hot dog, remember they are, and always have been, cash only.
