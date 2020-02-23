Richland County shelter dog with cancer looking for home to spend the rest of his time left with

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Richland County stray dog with cancer and just six months left to live is looking for a loving home to spend the rest of his “furever” with.
The Richland County Dog Warden’s Office & Shelter said Factor came to them as a stray with a “very large” mass on his back.
But after the vet surgically removed the mass, Factor faced more disheartening news.
The shelter said the large mast cell tumor had given Factor just six months left to live, making him a “hospice foster.”
Shelter workers said, “we do not want this sweet boy to spend the rest of his life at the shelter.”
If you’re willing to open your heart and home to this “big sweetie,” stop into the shelter at 810 N. Home Rd. to meet Factor and fill out a foster application.
Warning: The image of Factor’s scar from surgery in the following slide show may be disturbing to some viewers.
