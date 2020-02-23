Stow Police searching for 2 suspects who robbed a gas station; stole an employee’s car

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects stole cigarettes and cash from Speedway on Graham Road, and then took keys from the back of the store that belonged to one of the employees and drove off in the employee’s car, Stow Police said.
Police said the incident also involved a handgun.
The car the suspects stole from the employee was a silver 2016 Honda CRV with an Ohio license plate of GST6352, police said, They left the area eastbound on Graham Road toward State Route 8.
The first suspect description is a man, described as 6′0″ with a thin build and between the ages of 25-35. The second suspect is described as a woman, who is 5′5″ with a thin build, and between the ages of 20-30.
Anyone who can identify the suspects, or has information should call the Stow Police Department at (330) 689-5700.
The incident happened earlier Sunday.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.