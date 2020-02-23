Westlake Police searching for 3 suspects accused of shoplifting at Michaels

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects are accused of shoplifting at Michaels on Columbia Road after they stuffed various pieces of jewelry and Sawkovski “crystals” into their pockets and left without paying, Westlake Police said.
Police said the suspects pushed a cart around Michaels while they committed the possible theft.
The suspects entered a burgundy mid-sized SUV. Police said they appear to be in their late teens or early 20′s.
The suspects entered the store around 12:07 p.m. on February 19. Police responded to the store at 1 p.m.
Anyone with information can contact the Westlake Dispatch Center at (440) 871-3311.
