Amazon and social security scams spark warning from Strongsville Police

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police are warning residents about two new scams involving con artists claiming to be from either Amazon or the Social Security Administration.
The fake employees direct people to either visit a certain website or download an application--two things you should never do, police say.
They also may ask for personal identification, or will instruct you to purchase and send gift cards.
If you do receive a suspicious call, either do not answer or report it to the Ohio Attorney General at 1-800-282-0515.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.