Beachwood teacher killed by drunken driver honored with Lego tribute

Beachwood teacher killed by drunken driver honored with Lego tribute
Lego tribute made for late Beachwood teacher (Source: WOIO, AL TAYLOR)
By Alan Rodges | February 24, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 6:41 AM

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood community came together to honor a teacher who was killed in a drunk driving accident.

The school put together a Lego tribute for the beloved teacher.

59-year-old Arthur Gugick was known for his Lego creations, so the school decided to dedicate a Lego display to the late teacher.

Lego tribute made for late Beachwood teacher
Lego tribute made for late Beachwood teacher (Source: WOIO, AL TAYLOR)

Gugick was a math teacher at Beachwood High School. He taught at the school for nearly two decades.

Gugick and his girlfriend, Barbara Fried Becker, 52, were killed in a car crash in March.

Arthur Gugick and Barbara Becker died in a crash in March. They were passengers in an Uber that was struck by another driver.
Arthur Gugick and Barbara Becker died in a crash in March. They were passengers in an Uber that was struck by another driver.

The couple was on their way home when they were hit and by a drunk driver who ran a red light.

The drunken driver, Sanford Doss, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the crash.

Prosecutors said Doss’ blood alcohol concentration level was .264; more than three times the legal limit.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.