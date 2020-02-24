Beachwood teacher killed by drunken driver honored with Lego tribute

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood community came together to honor a teacher who was killed in a drunk driving accident.
The school put together a Lego tribute for the beloved teacher.
59-year-old Arthur Gugick was known for his Lego creations, so the school decided to dedicate a Lego display to the late teacher.
Gugick was a math teacher at Beachwood High School. He taught at the school for nearly two decades.
Gugick and his girlfriend, Barbara Fried Becker, 52, were killed in a car crash in March.
The couple was on their way home when they were hit and by a drunk driver who ran a red light.
The drunken driver, Sanford Doss, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the crash.
Prosecutors said Doss’ blood alcohol concentration level was .264; more than three times the legal limit.
