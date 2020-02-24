911 calls released from intense fire that engulfed Rocky River structure

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators released the dramatic 911 calls made as an intense fire started to engulf a Rocky River condominium building that was under construction.
The blaze broke out just before 6 p.m. on Sunday at the unoccupied building along Hilliard Boulevard.
Calls were made to 911 as smoke and flames started billowing from the structure.
“Oh my God. Oh my God. There’s a ton... There’s flames. There’s fire,” one caller told 911 dispatchers.
Another caller from a neighboring building reported seeing similar conditions coming from the burning structure. Residents in nearby buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution. Some have still not returned home, but are being assisted by Red Cross.
Winds made fighting the fire challenging, blowing ash and embers throughout the area. For approximately two hours, I-90 was closed because of brush fires on the north and south sides of the highways.
Numerous fire departments from Northeast Ohio assisted with battling the blaze.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
