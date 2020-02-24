Cleveland Indians grab first Spring Training win over the Kansas City Royals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After the Indians game was canceled Saturday, the Indians were able to come away with the victory Sunday over the Royals 9-5.
The Indians were led by Mike Freeman and Ka’ai Tom who both had two RBIs each on the day.
Franmil Reyes hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning for the Indians, and Gavin Collins hit a home run in the top of the seventh inning.
Jefry Rodriguez started the game for the Indians, and he went 2.0 IP, two hits, one run and one earned run along with 2 strikeouts.
James Karinchak was the pitcher who picked up the win for the Indians. He went 1 IP and one strikeout.
The Indians next game will be Monday at 3:10 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies. Zach Plesac will start for the Indians.
