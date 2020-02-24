Cleveland Indians’ Home Opener not a sellout, yet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In past years, tickets to the Cleveland Indians’ Home Opener have generally sold out within hours of being available to the public, but not this year.
As of 4:36 p.m., tickets ranging in price from $49 (standing room only) to $225.
Tickets went on sale Monday morning, and according to the team there are still seats available.
Tickets to the 2019 first home game held on April 1, sold out in less then an hour.
This year’s game will be played on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.
According to First Alert Meteorologist Jason Nicholas has already looked at weather trends for March 26 and found it’s a mixed bag.
“Typically, our high temperature in Cleveland is around 50° for March 26,” Nicholas said. “Our low is around freezing. We average about 1/3 inches of snow, so odds are we won’t see much snow, but we know that can’t be ruled out.”
Here is the weather for March 26 the last few years in Cleveland:
2019 - High temperature of 39° and dry.
2018 - High temperature of 57° and dry.
2017 - High temperature of 68° with .23″ of rain.
2016 - High temperature of 44° and dry.
