Cleveland Indians’ home opener tickets go on sale Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again! The Cleveland Indians are back.
Tickets for the highly anticipated home opener are going on sale Monday at 10 a.m.
If you want to buy tickets, click here for more information.
The Indians open the season against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Mar. 26 at 1:10 p.m.
During the 2019 season, the Indians played the Tigers a total of 19 times.
They only lost once.
If the 2020 series against the division rivals is going to be like anything like the 2019 series, then the home opener should favor the Indians.
