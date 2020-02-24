Commuter Cast for Monday, Feb. 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your way to work or school.
19 Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan is in now to breakdown a look at the morning commute:
A crash on I-77 northbound is blocking the right lane and causing a traffic delay.
A massive fire in Rocky Ridge burned down luxury condominiums under construction. The fire also cause some road closure.
Hilliard Blvd in Rocky River is still closed between McKinley Avenue and Wooster Road Monday morning.
Another warm day, before some rain showers, move into the area late Monday. When will lake effect snow be back in the forecast? Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak has the latest.
