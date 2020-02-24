Driver who blows past school bus sign in Brunswick Hills caught (Video)

**UPDATE: The driver of the white Kia Soul has been identified and cited. The person stepped up and went to the station. Just FYI: there are more than one of those cars in Brunswick (this is fact), so please don't make assumptions. The driver of that car is only 1 of many who have done this. Heck, there were more caught on video the very next day! And some drivers do this unintentionally. None of us are perfect. How can the issue be fixed? More attention grabbers on the bus? Signage on 303 when it transitions from 4 lanes down to 2? Cameras on buses? ******************************************************** No, I did not call the police because my aim is to PREVENT people from doing this. It's illegal already and yet people do it every week. If police sit by my house, people will stop when they see the officer but will continue to do it when there's no officer around (like they currently do). So I'm giving this a try. Maybe knowing that houses have cameras will prevent people from doing this. White Kia Soul with a red roof headed West on 303 this morning between Substation and Marks at 8:49am-- drove by an officially stopped school bus. Note: the sound is early in this clip. The bus driver honked when the arm was down, not before.