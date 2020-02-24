Drone 19 footage reveals destruction from building fire in Rocky River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Video captured by Drone 19 shows the aftermath of an intense fire that destroyed a Rocky River condominium building that was under construction.
Crews from the Rocky River Fire Department and several surrounding communities responded to Hilliard Boulevard for reports of the blaze just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Heavy smoke, flames, and embers from the unoccupied building spread throughout the area, causing a closure to I-90 and other nearby roads because of wind-driven brush fires.
Numerous neighboring buildings were evacuated and several residents remain displaced. Red Cross is assisting with providing services to those impacted by the evacuations.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the fire.
