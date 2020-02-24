Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Shogo Akiyama has made his spring training debut with the Cincinnati Reds. The Japanese outfielder signed for three years and $21 million in the offseason. Akiyama hit .301 in nine seasons in the Japanese league. He got a hit and was caught stealing in four innings of action Sunday. The Reds are hoping to use his speed and ability to get on base at the top of their lineup..
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72, snapping the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak. Ohio State defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season. Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12. Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan were held well below their season averages, with Cowan scoring 10 points and Smith finishing with eight.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored 24 points, and Cincinnati ended its record-tying streak of overtime games, beating Wichita State 67-64. The Bearcats had gone overtime each of their last four games, matching the NCAA record. The Shockers had a chance to send it to overtime, but Jamarius Burton's half-court shot at the buzzer was off. Jaime Echenique had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Wichita State.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — When the University of Michigan announced last week that allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct by a sports doctor were under investigation, the case immediately called to mind a similar probe at Ohio State. The accusations directed at Dr. Robert E. Anderson at Michigan were strikingly similar to those lodged by hundreds of men against Dr. Richard Strauss in Ohio. The two physicians have been dead for years and are now accused of using their positions to abuse male athletes and students. Both doctors worked in athletics and student health care and were well-regarded. At some point, they both focused on genital ailments.