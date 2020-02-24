Holmes County man accused of intentionally burning 4-year-old child on hot stove found guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Millersburg man who was accused of intentionally burning his own child on a hot stove has been convicted by a jury.
Jacob D. Miller, 24, of Township Road 311, was found guilty of domestic violence and two counts of child endangering for an incident that happened on Feb. 15, 2019.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Miller held his 4-year-old child’s hand against a wood stove “to intentionally burn it.”
The jury found him not guilty of felonious assault and two additional charges of endangering children.
Miller’s bond was revoked and he is now in custody in the Holmes County Jail while a presentence investigation is underway.
Court records show Miller has at least two prior domestic violence convictions in Holmes County, including a felony conviction in 2015. In that case, Miller was on probation from a 2014 incident where he was found guilty of domestic violence and endangering children.
