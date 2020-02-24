Homicide investigation begins after man found shot to death in car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday night on the city’s East side.
According to detectives, officers responded to Massie Avenue near East 108th Street for reports of a man found slumped inside of his vehicle.
As police approached the car, they realized a 31-year-old man was bleeding from his head and face.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced the shooting victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
