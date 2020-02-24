I-90 in both directions in Rocky River back open after fire forced both directions to close

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Fire Department has confirmed there is a huge structure fire on Hilliard Blvd. between Wooster Road and Valleyview Drive.
The fire is in an unoccupied building, which is under construction, Rocky River Fire said.
I-90 in Rocky River is now open in both directions following a structure fire on Hilliard Blvd.
Rocky River Fire said Hilliard Blvd in Rocky River is still closed between McKinley Avenue and Wooster Road. There is no estimate about when the road will reopen.
Several buildings nearby are without power, and it is not known when it will be restored, fire officials said.
Witnesses said there is fire raining down onto I-90 and also debris.
Rocky River Fire said as of this time, there is no information about the cause of the fire.
Fire officials said to avoid the area at this time.
There were no reported injuries at this time, fire officials said.
You can also see the fire on the radar.
