Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials say a bridge in Cincinnati could be closed to motorists for most of 2021 while it's restored. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported last week that repairs of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge will likely start in February 2021 and could take up to nine months to complete. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that during that time the bridge would be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians on at least one side. The bridge closed in April 2019 after chunks of rocks fell from one of the bridge's towers. Bidding for the restoration effort is scheduled for June.