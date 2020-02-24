Lifestyle programming, DABL, launches on WOIO

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - DABL, a WOIO digital multicast channel 19.3, launched Feb. 24, 2020.
The network focuses on topical lifestyle programming including cooking, home renovation, home and interior design, do-it-yourself, pet care and travel series.
DABL is programmed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for viewers’ enjoyment and is the only digi-net to focus specifically on lifestyle programming, starting with the Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse libraries.
The multi-channel programming is now as follows:
WOIO-DT on 19.1…WOIO-DT2 “Me-TV” on 19.2…and WOIO-DT3 “DABL-TV” on 19.3
WUAB-DT on 43.1…“Bounce-TV” on 43.2 (WUAB-DT2) and “Circle” on 43.3 (WUAB-DT3)
